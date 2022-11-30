Uphill task for planners

LAHORE: The economy would take time to recover even if the most competent government assumes power. Even the most competent regime would have to muster the courage to address basic flaws in the economy that favours influential vested interests.

Distortions in our economy emerged over a period. Bureaucrats’ laid the foundation of distortions in early decades of our independence as they were empowered to issue import permits for different items at their discretion.

The import licenses were mostly sold to third parties at heavy premiums. Then came the era of industrialisation. Permissions for industries in the early days were the prerogative of the rulers and the bureaucrats.

Since there was no competition in most industrial sectors, the machinery was imported at highly inflated rates and the extra amount was parked outside. The license holders obtained loans by mortgaging their assets.

Working capital was generated from savings generated from the over-invoiced machinery. The industries were protected and they survived despite this loot. Later, when the practice became common, many industries defaulted. Some went to the length of importing used machines in the garb of new at throw away prices and highly inflated invoices.

The start was non-transparent and stays that way even after 75 years. Now every file movement in the government needs rent. Technology has brought some improvement, but the majority still operate in old ways that suit the rent seekers and bribe payers.

The competitive disadvantages that transparent companies face in Pakistan include their reluctance to pay bribes, large non-taxpaying sector, uncertain government policies, underperforming regulators, stagnant reforms process, increased labour costs and SROs under which specific favourites are obliged with duty exemption and concessions. .

Businessmen mostly do not point out these flaws in their presentations to the economic planners. Instead they reorganise the primary research done by institutions like the World Bank or World Economic Forum on the cost of doing business in different countries.

They suggest that if certain measures adopted by the best performing countries are adopted, Pakistan’s position on cost of doing business could improve appreciably. This is easier said than done. Nonperforming institutions cannot implement these measures. Those benefiting from rent culture would have to be eliminated or resistance to all transparent measures would be immense.

Transparency in businesses is relative as the most transparent companies must pay the rent for obtaining official permissions required in the smooth running of the project. Most do not make heavy compliance investments as they get away by paying a paltry amount as rent to the relevant officials.

On one hand they plead for following global norms, but protest strongly if the Environmental Protection Agency conducts raids on factories for violation of environmental laws. They ask the government to stop revenue leakages, but do not want the Federal Board of Revenue to conduct raids in their premises. They are against the audit of their accounts.

These are the shortcomings of the private sector. The public sector is equally adamant in disturbing the status quo. Making supplies to the public sector is a difficult job. You have first to compete in tenders and after getting the contract face delays in payments. This is impacting the quality of work.

All the ills in the economy are because of bad governance. We have rules and regulations that are at par with best governed economies. But rules are violated without accountability. There is a need to ensure rule of law in the economy and other sectors first to embark on real economic revival. The government must first ensure full transparency before introducing third generation reforms for strengthening institutions.