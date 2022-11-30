Rupee holds steady

KARACHI: The rupee ended steady on Tuesday as investors' worries over the country's dwindling foreign reserves persisted despite inflows from a multilateral lender, dealers said. In the interbank market, the local unit finished at 223.95 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

The domestic currency also remained flat in the open market. It settled at 231 per dollar at the close of the trade. “Due to receiving funding from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank [AIIB], we had anticipated a slight increase in the local currency,” said a forex dealer.

However, the rupee traded flat instead, indicating that investors continue to worry about the pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves and were skeptics about its ability to meet its external financing requirements, including debt repayment, he added.

“Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has transferred today, as per their Board’s approval, to State Bank of Pakistan/Government of Pakistan US$500 million as programme financing,” said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar via his official Twitter handle.

Pakistan has a $1 billion international bond repayment due later this week. The country’s total foreign reserves with the central bank stood at $7.9 billion as of November 18. The ninth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility may not be completed soon, and the disbursement of the $1.18 billion tranche may not take place until January of next year.