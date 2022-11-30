Stocks recuperate on AIIB support

Stocks recovered some losses on Tuesday as inflows from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank gave hope to investors about a positive outcome from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-shares index increased 0.72 percent or 302.25 points to stand at 42,373.59 points against 42,071.34 points recorded in the last session.

Intraday high was 42,438.20 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 42,042.02 points.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said that a positive session was witnessed at the PSX on Tuesday. “The index was driven by the bulls throughout the day which shows signs of recovery after yesterday’s (Monday’s) sharp decline,” it reported. “Investors’ sentiments improved as government of Pakistan received $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).”

Investor participation remained active throughout the day, with 3rd tier stocks witnessing the most activity today as well.

KSE-30 index also increased by 160.97 points or 1.04 percent to stand at 15,665.43 points compared with 15,504.46 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 105 million to 139.207 million shares from 244.355 million shares.

Trading value dropped to Rs5.056 billion from Rs6.970 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.762 trillion from Rs6.732 trillion. Out of 339 companies active in the session, 188 closed in green, 123 in red and 28 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities closed positive where the KSE-100 settled at 42,374 points. “Rebound was witnessed in the trading session after yesterday’s bearish trend which led the market to remain positive throughout the day as the market made an intraday high of 366 points over attractive valuations.”

Major positive contributors in the trading session were Systems Limited, Hubco, Lucky Cement, HBL and Pakistan State Oil, which cumulatively added 181 points to the index. The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Rafhan Maize, up Rs295 to close at Rs10,380/share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, up Rs50 to close at Rs5,900/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Sapphire Fiber, down Rs89.90 to end at Rs1,109.10/share, followed by Sapphire Tex, down Rs84 to end at Rs1,041/share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks showed sharp recovery amid thin trade led by selected blue chip scrips after $500 million receipt from AIIB and surge in global crude oil prices.”

Easing political noise and expectations for a positive outcome of Pakistan-IMF talks ahead of the release of the $1.18 billion tranche played a catalytic role in the bullish close, he said. WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 18.580 million shares. Its scrip increased by one paisa to stand at Rs1.37/share. It was followed by Unity Foods Ltd with 10.135 million shares that closed higher by 96 paisas to close at Rs17.56/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included K-Electric, Bank Al-Falah, Dewan Motors, Ghani ChemicalXB, Hub Power Co, Engro Polymer, TRG Pak and Telecard Limited. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 24.471 million shares from 51.909 million shares previously.