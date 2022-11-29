19 involved in immoral activities arrested

Islamabad: Golra police have rounded up 19 suspects including six women involved in immoral activities, police said. The Islamabad police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the criminal elements and activities from this city and special efforts are also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, the Golra police team arrested 19 accused including six women involved in immoral activities. The accused were shifted to police stations for further investigation. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.