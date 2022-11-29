Rs1.5million deducted: 28 ghost employees identified in Landikotal hospital

LANDIKOTAL: Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital Dr Jamshid Sherani on Monday said that the administration had taken action against ghost employees and deductions made millions of rupees from the salaries of the absent staff in the last three months.

Flanked by other health staff, Dr Jamshid Sherani said that over 50 hospital staff members had been absent from their duties for a long time. He said a number of former health staff and outsiders had occupied official residences built inside the hospital.

The official said that around 110 doctors and 130 male and female nurses were receiving salaries from the DHQ Hospital but most of them remained absent from the hospital. Dr Sherani said that three absent staff members had been charged, their salaries stopped and their names were reported to the Health Department.

“I transferred a few doctors and other staff members due to their poor attendance and irregularities but within a few days, they approached the high-ups and got themselves re-posted in the hospital,” Dr Sherani said.

The official said that some doctors, who had been on sick leaves, were found running private clinics near the hospital in Landikotal. He said 21 ghost employees including nurses, paramedical staff and doctors were relieved last month, added that the salaries of 28 other health staff had been stopped. Dr Sherani said that in the past three months, the administration had deducted Rs1.5 million from health and non-health staff members who did not perform duties.