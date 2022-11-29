LG members want Tanawal notified as tehsil

MANSEHRA: Tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen have asked the government to notify Tanawal as a tehsil forthwith.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during the local government elections held here in the second phase had announced to give Tanawal the status of a tehsil but over six months had passed but he didn’t honour his commitment,” Sheikh Mohammad Shafee, Mansehra tehsil chairman told gathering held in Pulrah on Monday.

The gathering chaired by him was attended by the local governments’ representatives from different parts of Pulrah and Lassan Nawab.