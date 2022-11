LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has deplored the FIA’s refusal to let MNA Mohsin Dawar travel to Tajikistan for a security dialogue even though his name was removed from the ECL in October. In a statement, it said,”Mr Dawar is a citizen and an elected parliamentarian whose right to freedom of movement should not be arbitrarily curtailed. The FIA must be held to account and Mr Dawar allowed to travel overseas unhindered.”