Govt spends Rs256m to counter PTI long march, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police chief informed the Senate Committee on Interior Monday that the federal government spent Rs256 million as against Rs399 earmarked for countering the PTI’s long march that ended on Saturday.

IG Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir submitted a report before the committee detailing the funds allocated for the placement of containers in Islamabad, deployment of forces and the number of shells fired by Islamabad Police.

As many as 13,800 personnel, including ICT Police, Sindh Police and Pak rangers, were deployed during the protest and 2442 shells were fired, the IG told the Senate panel. Earlier, the Senate Committee on interior Monday approved four bills, including Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2022, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Besides, the committee deferred two bills titled Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for detailed deliberation in the next meeting.

The meeting of the Senate Committee on Interior under the chair of Senator Mohsin Aziz commenced with deliberation on the bill titled Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2022 moved by Senator Walid Iqbal and Senator Sadia Abbasi.

Senator Walid Iqbal apprised the committee that the bill aimed at banning inflicting of corporal punishment on children by declaring it as a crime. The committee unanimously passed the bill after a detailed deliberation.

Similarly, the Senate body also passed the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 with a unanimous vote. The bill proposed strict punishment for those who defile or set on fire the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Likewise, the Senate panel also okayed the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2022 unanimously. The bill intended to make it compulsory for all factories to treat their wastewater properly before discharging it to natural drains.

In addition, the committee also unanimously passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022, making it mandatory for pet owners to ensure the safety of the public at large and emphasizing the metropolitan corporation to make necessary arrangements for stray and mad dogs.

Other than the passage of bills, the matters related to the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, money laundering cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrest of Senator Muhammad Azam Swati and public petition relating to CDA notice to occupant Barrister Usman Swati were also deliberated by the committee.

The additional director general Federal Investigation Authority also briefed the committee. He said that investigations of the two-member inquiry committee into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif were underway and the case contained classified information. Therefore, he refrained from commenting before the preparation of the final report.

Chairman Committee Moshin Aziz commented that the committee would get the briefing on the issue, once the inquiry report is finalized. The Senate Committee did not receive the report on the arrest of PTI’s Senator Azam Swati due to sub judice matter. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar proposed the matters is sub judice and the committee should not comment on it.