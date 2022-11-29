UHS to test nasal spray for Covid-19 cure

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) opened the clinical trial to test the effectiveness of a natural sugar-based anti-viral nasal spray Xlear developed in the US to treat Covid-19 patients in Pakistan on Monday. Dr Isaac John Founder and CEO of Metanoic Health Limited and Associate Director of Research and Development at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Chertsey, Surrey, UK and a Clinical Researcher from the same institute Dr Meera Nadir coordinated and managed the trial.

In this regard, a training session for University of Health Sciences researchers was held on Monday. Dr Isaac John briefed the participants on the protocols of the trial. On this occasion, University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore said that our faculty would benefit from the experience of British experts in research and development.

The trial will test the efficacy of the nasal spray in the collaboration of Lahore General Hospital. As many as 80 volunteers will be the part of this Phase 2 clinical trial. The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Director Research Professor Saqib Mahmood will lead the research team from Pakistan during trial.

The intranasal Xlear spray is a natural product extracted from plants. The Xylitol based anti-viral spray cleanses the respiratory pathway. It moisturises and soothes the sinus and nasal passages while acting like soap for your nose. The spray is available in the market in North America and the European Union countries for more than a decade. It is very safe anti-viral product but has never been tested for Covid-19.

The clinical trial will be completed by January 2023. If the results are positive, it has the potential to provide another tool for fighting Covid-19 virus. The trial is funded and sponsored by Utah-based an American Company XLEAR.