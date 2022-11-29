Pervaiz seeks plan to upgrade Mian Mir Hospital

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi paid a surprise visit to Government Mian Mir Hospital without any protocol. The hospital administration was unaware of the visit and MS reached after the arrival of the CM.

The chief minister visited various wards to review the facilities being provided to the patients. He checked the sanitation arrangements and directed to further improve the cleanliness. He checked the attendance of doctors, and paramedics, and inspected the beds meant for patients on ventilators. Pervaiz Elahi stated that the government was providing free-of-cost medicines to every patient who visits an emergency. The supply of free medicine to patients should be continued in Govt Mian Mir Hospital too, he added and observed that due to the rush of patients, it was necessary to add more beds to this hospital.

The chief minister asked for a plan to redesign the hospital building as four-storey and added that the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedics would be met. A qualified staff will be given on a priority basis for ventilator beds, he added. The chief minister asked the doctors to treat patients with compassion as a sweet word can remove half of the patient's illness. All patients should be provided with the best treatment facilities. I am reviewing the health sector reform programme and will ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities, he concluded. He also visited Hazrat Mian Mir's shrine, laid a wreath and prayed for the country's peace, stability and prosperity.

Hamid Raza says Will resign the day CM dissolves PA: Chairman of Mutahidda Ulema Board (MUB) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Sahibzada Hamid Raza has announced that he would resign from his post the same day when Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would decide to dissolve Punjab Assembly on the direction of Imran Khan.

I don’t keep positions and posts dearer than self-respect and honour, he said while addressing a meeting of Anjuman Talaba Islam here Monday. The meeting was also addressed by former Central Secretary General M Akram Rizvi and noted columnist Mazhar Barlas.

Hamid Raza said that he would always stand by PTI chairman Imran Khan whatever the cost he has to pay for that. Principles must never be compromised for personal gains, he said, adding that PDM government has completely failed on every front. The only solution to national problems is early elections, he said and added that the day of judgment for the ruling families and elite groups was round the corner.

He urged the believers of Sufism and saints to get united for this was the best way for them to become unconquerable force. He said the PDM government has bankrupted the Pakistan and it was high time the pharaohs of politics should be rid of.