Stokes donates series fees to flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Ben Stokes has donated his entire Test series fee to the flood-hit people in Pakistan, saying that the game has given a lot and I feel it right to give something back that goes beyond cricket.

In his Tweet, Stokes said: “To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be here is special.

The flood that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and has had a significant impact on the country and the people. The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal.

Hopefully this donation can go towards rebuilding of the areas most affected by the flooding.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the kind gesture of the England captain. “Empathy for the suffering humanity is the greatest of all virtues. His gesture epitomizes the greatest British tradition of philanthropy,” he said.