Pak, England teams train at Pindi Stadium

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and England teams had their first exposure here at the Pindi Stadium Monday as they trained for over four hours under the sunny conditions.

Pakistan team trained at the Islamabad Club Ground for three days. From Monday, they have shifted to Pindi Stadium. For England it was their first training session since they arrived in Pakistan on Sunday morning.

England arrived here from Abu Dhabi where they played a side match. “The side match has given us much needed practice ahead of the start of the three-match Test series,” Brendon McCullum, England team head coach, said. Both the teams were seen practicing together for around four hours, mainly working on their bowling and batting.