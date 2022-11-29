UET opens admissions on reciprocal basis

LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has invited applications from Punjab domicile holder candidates for admission in BSc Engineering against the seats reserved in universities of other provinces for Punjab province on reciprocal basis for the Entry-2022.

A University of Engineering and Technology spokesperson said that the applicants must have appeared in the combined entrance test which was held from July 18 to 22, 2022. The candidates must obtain at least 60% marks and 50% weighted aggregate (70% intermediate and 30% entrance test) by 2022 for Intermediate (Pre-Engineering) /Diploma (in relevant discipline) or equivalent annual examination.