LAHORE:A two-day inter-school debate — Gohar-e-Nayab Kee Talash (Search for Talent) — contest was held here at Alhamra Cultural Complex. Students from grade 2 to 8 from various schools participated in the competition organised by the “Seep Kahani” team that aims at promoting Urdu language among children. The team of judges comprising educationists Mehak Tariq , Nadia Faisal and Maria Malik gave away prizes to winning children.