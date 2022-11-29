Training to manage malnourished flood-hit children starts

LAHORE:Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department and Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health and Nutrition (IRMNCH&N) Programme in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) arranged five-day training session on the management of children with severe malnutrition from flood-affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur. The training session started at the Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday.

Vice Chancellor FJMU/Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Khalid Masud Gondal, Programme Director IRMNCH&N Programme Dr Khalil Ahmad Sikhani, Deputy Director IRMNCH&N Programme Dr Sabeen Nasir, Technical Officer RMNCAH&N at WHO Sub Office Punjab Dr Yahya Gulzar, MS FJMU Dr Sajad Sarwar and President Pakistan Pediatric Association in Punjab Dr Naeem Zafar were present on the occasion.

The facilitators of the training were HOD Pediatrics Department Ganga Ram Dr Rameeza Kaleem, AP Preventive Paediatrics from the Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital Multan Dr Sadia Khan, ex-AP Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital Lahore Dr Khalida Amir and Programme Officer for IRMNCH and Nutrition Asma Masood.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khalid Masud Gondal, said that FJMU has been actively taking part in flood relief activities in Punjab, FJMU alumni have adopted three villages in Rajanpur including Kashyani Basti that was severely affected by recent floods.

He also added that this capacity-building session is one of the pre-conference activities for upcoming the Annual Scientific Conference at FJMU.

Furthermore, Dr Yahya Gulzar from the WHO appreciated the commitment of FJMU and Ganga Ram Hospital in collaboration with the WHO, for strengthening the quality of care for maternal and newborn services, including revitalising Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative and Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response in Punjab.

He also said that even before the floods, according to the National Nutrition Survey of 2018 the prevalence of stunting in less than 5 years of children was 36% in Punjab and after the recent floods and disruption of services, a further rise is expected.

Effective management of children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) with complications including enhancing nutritional surveillance is one of the key Strategic Response Priorities of WHO in Pakistan. Therefore, such initiatives in the form of training will help the health department to combat the problems of malnutrition and stunting in flood-affected areas.

Khalil Ahmad Sikhani appreciated the support of WHO in providing nutritional commodities, human resources, and establishing Nutrient Stabilisation Centres in flood-affected areas. He also added that through these training sessions, IRMNCH staff working in flood-affected areas would be better able to treat children with severe malnutrition.