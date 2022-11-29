Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government Monday approved two development schemes of public buildings and sports sectors at an estimated cost of Rs7.493 billion.

The schemes were approved in the 31st meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of ongoing fiscal year 2022-23. Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal joined the meeting through a video link.

The approved development schemes included Building Climate Resilience & Disaster Risk Reduction in Punjab at the cost of Rs3.993 billion and construction of sports complex at newly-created Gujrat Division and upgradation and renovation of Zahoor Ilahi Stadium at the cost of Rs3.5 billion.