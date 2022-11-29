Maid arrested for stealing cash, valuables

LAHORE:Naseerabad police have arrested a domestic worker for stealing cash and valuables from a house where she worked a year ago.

Suspect Sadaf worked as a maid in the house. A year back she had left the work and went to her house in Multan. The suspect being an employee knew details about the family. She with the help of her cousin Abbas stole cash and valuables worth over Rs2.4m. Police on Monday arrested the suspects.

Three arrested: Three suspects were arrested by Civil Lines division police here on Monday for firing in the air and displaying weapons. The arrested suspects have been identified as Chand, Shahbaz and Ghulam Ali.

fire: Valuables were gutted in a fire in Rang Mahal area. The fire broke out due to short circuit in a garments shop. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ACCIDENTS: Around 15 people died and 1,222 were injured in 1,154 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 662 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals and 560 minor injured were treated at the incident site.