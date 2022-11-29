Social pressure affecting students, says academician

MANSEHRA: An academician here on Monday said that an unjustified educational and social pressure affected the mental health of students.

“The parents and teachers should avoid putting pressure on students to secure good grades and positions as it is disturbing their mental health,” Vice-Chancellor of Haripur University, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rahman, said while speaking at the parents’ day function of Mansehra Public School and College here.

Mansehra Public School and College Director Shah Jahan Khan Swati and Principal Umar Gul Khan also addressed the function where students highlighted the core issues faced by

the nation through melodramas, speeches and skits. Dr Shafiq said that private educational institutions were playing an important role in educating the youth.