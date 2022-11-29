Janikhels threaten boycott of anti-polio drive

BANNU: The members of the Janikhel tribe here on Monday threatened to boycott the ongoing anti-polio drive if the government did not accept their demands.

They were speaking at a jirga that gave a one-week deadline to the government to fulfill the demands. The Janikhel tribe elders and youth participated attended the jirga. They demanded the government to quash the cases that were registered against the participants of a sit-in. They also demanded action against a police inspector.

The elders said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had approved the construction of a school, degree college and technical college, but these could not be built. Besides boycotting the anti-polio campaign, they also threatened to shut down schools in the area if the government did not meet the demands.

It may be recalled that the residents of the Janikhel area in Bannu had staged a sit-in when four youngsters, who had gone missing, were found dead earlier this year. The killings had triggered a protest and a sit-in was staged by the local people. The protesters had also threatened to march toward Islamabad along with the bodies of the four slain youths. This had prompted the chief minister to visit Bannu, where an agreement was signed with the protesters, who agreed to end the sit-in.

However, the promises that were made with the protesters remained largely unfulfilled which prompted the residents of the Janikhel areas to threaten the boycott of the anti-polio campaign.

In the eight-point agreement, the government had promised to provide compensation to the families of the slain youths, bring the perpetrators to justice and take steps to maintain law and order to avoid such occurrences.