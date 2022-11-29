Ignored family workers

LAHORE: Informality is not only an economic issue but a greater humanitarian issue as

well. The informal sector workers are equally exploited by entrepreneurs operating in

market or in the family business operated from home.

In fact, when a worker seeks job in the informal market he/she is paid some amount though much less than the minimum wage. But when a business is operated from home, then all family members are captive workers that toil hard without any payment.

One such example is that of power looms. Most of these looms are operated from residences by the family members. There are over 700,000 looms operating in the country, half of them in Faisalabad alone. Average number of looms per household comes to four. All these looms operate in residential area operated by family members.

All female member compulsorily operate these looms, male members also contribute to a lesser extent as they take care of orders and purchase of raw material. A sobbing girl told me that her family owns four power looms and she has to assist them in operating one of those looms. Who operates the other three, I asked.

Each family member has to produce a certain quantity of fabric in a day. There is no relaxation for school going girls or their mother that additionally performs household chores of cooking food and washing clothes.

These women and girls are deprived of their right to decent work. Even school going girls’ labour after school hours to produce the assigned quantity of fabric. They do not get any pay or enjoy any social protection.

The loom owners are exploited by traders who pay them a nominal amount on the basis of each weave. Exporters and traders outsource fabric production to looms and pay them on the basis of weaves done in a day. The weaving charges do not permit hiring from outside.

This practice is in vogue in carpet weaving as well. The only condition of the buyers is that children must attend proper school. After school they assist the family in weaving carpets. The plastic moulding machines operated from home also do not pay any salary to the family members who assist them in production.

This perhaps is the reason that non-mill production of fabric in Pakistan is higher that weaving mills. The fabric cost from looms is also lower because the producers save almost 30 percent salary expenses that weaving mills have to pay. The social security benefits are also saved by informal family employers.

Our gender experts talk about women in work in agriculture, industry and services. They also highlight miseries and rights of domestic servants and brick kiln workers. However, they neglect the family labour in SMEs and cottage industry that have no rights, no protection. Some of them may work willingly but the majorities are captive workers who obey the command of the household head.

Majority of these family workers are women as men, if forced into captive labour tend to run away. Routing out informality particularly in manufacturing sector would boost both the revenues and quality of our products. Every government fixes a revenue target in the budget that is based on milking more taxes from the compliant sector.

The government must fix a separate target of increasing 15 percent revenues by bringing tax evaders into the tax net. Otherwise the current policies would continue to encourage informality.