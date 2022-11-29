Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee on Monday stayed flat against the dollar in the interbank market on matching demand and supply of the US currency in the market, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 223.95 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 223.94. In the open market, the domestic currency closed at 231 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close. Dealers said the local currency saw minor fluctuation as the supplies were sufficient to meet the market demand.

“We expect the rupee to trade in narrow ranges in days ahead,” said a currency dealer. “We will monitor how the foreign exchange market reacts to the $500 million inflows from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank likely to arrive tomorrow (Tuesday),” he added.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 16 percent in an effort to tame high inflation. The SBP has confirmed that the $1 billion Eurobond repayment that is due on December 5 will be made on December 2. “This repayment will not have any impact on foreign reserves as the funding has already been arranged,” it said. In addition, $7 billion worth loan payments have also been rolled over.