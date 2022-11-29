Stocks plunge over 2pc on SBP’s hawkish stance

Stocks witnessed a bloodbath on Monday with a decline of more than two percent amid economic turmoil brought on by interest rate hike and political uncertainty triggered by the opposition, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index plunged 2.02 percent or 865.39 points to close at 42,071.34 points against 42,936.73 points recorded in Friday’s session.

Intraday high was 42,936.73 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,964.94 points. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks fell across the board on account of the SBP decision to raise key policy rate by 100bps, rupee instability and concerns for political uncertainty on PTI decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies.

A slump in global crude oil prices, weak global equities and concerns for a massive surge in one-year KIBOR near to 17.09 percent played a catalytic role in the record bearish close, he added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 314.30 points or 1.99 percent to stand at 15,504.46 points compared with 15,818.76 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 67 million to 244.355 million shares from 177.297 million shares previously. The trading value rose to Rs6.970 billion from Rs6.053 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.732 trillion from Rs6.854 trillion. Out of 350 companies active in the session, 47 closed in green, 294 in red, while 9 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said Pakistan equities had a bearish day. “The aforesaid selling pressure was due to an unexpected hike of 100bps in the interest rates by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to 16 percent from 15 percent in the last monetary policy meeting held on last Friday,” he said.

In addition to this, the announcement made by the leader of the opposition that they were considering to resign from the provincial assemblies also weighed on the market sentiment, with investors opting to book profits in anticipation of further hype on the political front, he added.

During the day, Lucky Cement, Engro, Pakistan Oilfields Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company, and Millat Tractors Limited lost 233 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, Nestle, Pakistan Services Limited, and Murree Brewery Company Limited witnessed some buying interest as they added 13 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, up Rs84 to close at Rs5,850/share, followed by Mehmood Tex, up Rs54 to close at Rs860/share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Gatron Ind, down Rs28.60 to end at Rs353.40/share, followed by Khyber Tobacco, down Rs28.32 to end at Rs391.70/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a bloodbath was witnessed at the PSX. “The State Bank of Pakistan unexpectedly raised interest rates by 100 basis points during the post-close session of the previous business day, shaking investors’ confidence,” it reported. “Investor participation remained active throughout the day, with 3rd tier stocks seeing the most activity.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (-204.7 points), E&Ps (-114.8 points), commercial banks (-110.1 points), fertilisers (-78.4 points) and technology and communication (-53.5 points).

K-Electric Ltd remained the volume leader with 29.019 million shares. Its scrip shed 17 paisa to end at Rs29.019/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 22.517 million shares that closed lower by 6 paisa to stand at Rs1.36/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Dewan Motors, Hascol Petrol, Cnergyico PK, TPL Properties, Hum NetworkXB, Maple Leaf, Unity Foods Ltd and PTCL.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts plunged to 51.909 million shares from 216.489 million shares in the last session.