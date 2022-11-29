SBP says flood-hit farmers struggle to repay loans

KARACHI: Recent devastating flooding in parts of Pakistan might impact the ability of microfinance and agriculture borrowers to repay loans as well as that of other borrowers in a second-round effect, the central bank said on Monday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its mid-year performance review of the banking sector for 2022 suggested banks and microfinance banks (MFBs) to prudently assess the possible impact on lending portfolios and take necessary measures for maintaining the asset quality and resilience of financial strength.

The review covers the performance and soundness of the banking sector for the period January to June 2022. The excessive rains and flooding in the country, which severely damaged crops, animals, homes, and infrastructure, have added to the country's already difficult macroeconomic environment. As a second-round effect, the flood-related losses might impact the financial performance of some agri-based sectors such as textiles, sugar, fertiliser, etc as well as the economy in general.

“The NPLs (non-performing loans) of agriculture portfolio may not face significant increase due to inbuilt-flexibility in the regulatory framework, which allows rescheduling in the event of such natural calamities,” it said.

“However, the challenging environment could weaken some of the MFB borrowers, which typically have low resilience to cope with such natural disasters and macroeconomic shocks,” it added.

The ongoing economic stabilisation measures to contain the aggregate demand coupled with any significant weakening in the output and sales of major borrowing sectors might affect the demand for private sector credit, according to the SBP’s review.

However, in line with the seasonal pattern of higher credit demand in the fourth quarter of this calendar year, the SBP expects that elevated input prices could lead to some increase in advances. Banks’ interest in government securities is likely to remain intact amid higher financing needs of the government particularly in the wake of recent flooding.

Banks’ earning indicators observed some dip in the first half of this year. However, with the translation of interest rate changes onto the prices of earning assets during the second half, the interest margins and corresponding earning indicators are expected to improve.

“This coupled with the expected increase in risk-weighted assets during Q4CY22 is likely to keep the capital adequacy position steady. The overall environment may remain challenging in the near term,” it said.

“Nevertheless, the results of SBP’s macro-stress testing show that the overall capital adequacy ratio of the sector, in both business as usual and hypothetically stressed economic conditions, is likely to remain well above the minimum regulatory requirement over the projected period of next two years.”

The review revealed that sustained economic activity supported the expansion of the banking sector balance sheet by 16 percent during January-June 2022. The robust increase in the asset base was mainly driven by the flow of private sector advances and increases in investments, particularly government securities. Besides the sizable mobilisation of deposits, banks’ reliance on borrowings increased significantly to finance the expanded balance sheet. The pace of private sector advances growth was the highest in comparable periods of the previous three years. Improved manufacturing activity, as reflected in double-digit growth in large scale manufacturing index during H1CY22, higher input prices and SBP’s refinance schemes augmented the overall flow of advances.

Individuals and the sugar sector availed a major chunk of financing followed by the textile sector. Besides noteworthy growth performance, banks’ asset quality indicators further improved. The gross NPLs ratio moved down to 7.5 percent by the end of June 2022 from 7.9 percent at the end of December 2021.

The review highlighted that baseline profitability indicators moderated — despite strong growth in incomes — mainly due to the impact of a sharp increase in tax charges. The capital adequacy ratio of the banking sector slightly edged down to 16.1 percent due to faster growth in asset base and advances.

Nonetheless, the ratio remains well above the minimum regulatory requirement (ie 11.5 percent) and the banking sector in general has adequate capital buffers and resilience to withstand the impact of severe stress of macroeconomic conditions and shocks to key risk factors.