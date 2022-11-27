Three die in school shootings in Brazil

BrasÃlia: At least three people including an adolescent girl were killed and 11 others wounded Friday when a 16-year-old shooter wearing Nazi symbols opened fire on two schools in southeastern Brazil, officials said.
Authorities in the city of Aracruz, in Espirito Santo state, said the shooter fired on a group of teachers at his former school, killing two people and leaving nine others wounded.
He then left that school -- a public primary and secondary school -- and went to a nearby private school where he killed an adolescent girl and wounded two other people, officials said.
