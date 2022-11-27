S African parties protest parole for hero´s killer

Johannesburg: South Africa´s ruling party protested outside a top court Saturday after it ordered the release of a Polish immigrant whose killing of an anti-apartheid hero in 1993 almost sparked civil conflict.

The shooting of Chris Hani took the country to the brink of a race war as negotiations to end apartheid entered their final phase. The Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Monday ordered the release on parole of Janusz Walus, 69, who has served nearly three decades of a life sentence for the murder. On Saturday, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and the South African Communist Party (SACP) -- both of which have ties to Hani -- led a gathering outside the court to protest the decision.