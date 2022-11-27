S African parties protest parole for hero´s killer

Johannesburg: South Africa´s ruling party protested outside a top court Saturday after it ordered the release of a Polish immigrant whose killing of an anti-apartheid hero in 1993 almost sparked civil conflict.
The shooting of Chris Hani took the country to the brink of a race war as negotiations to end apartheid entered their final phase. The Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Monday ordered the release on parole of Janusz Walus, 69, who has served nearly three decades of a life sentence for the murder. On Saturday, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party and the South African Communist Party (SACP) -- both of which have ties to Hani -- led a gathering outside the court to protest the decision.
Tehran: Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday that negotiating with the United States would not...
Beirut: Two rockets targeted a US patrol base in northeastern Syria late on Friday, the third such attack in nine...
Washington: US authorities announced a ban Friday on the import or sale of communications equipment deemed “an...
Jakarta: France´s defence minister met his Indonesian counterpart in Jakarta on Friday, lauding the close ties...
Kamyanka, Ukraine: As the temperatures plunge in eastern Ukraine, Sergiy Khmil says he has little choice but to use...
Moscow: The foreign minister of ex-Soviet Belarus, who this year dismissed concerns that Russia would send troops to...
Comments