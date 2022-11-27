Faroe Islands renew fishing quota deal with Russia

Copenhagen: Denmark´s autonomous Faroe Islands have renewed a fishing quota deal with Russia for one year despite Moscow´s invasion of Ukraine, a local minister said on Saturday.

“The Faroe Islands are totally right to extend their existing fishing agreement with Russia,” the North Atlantic archipelago´s minister of fisheries Arni Skaale told the Jyllands-Posten daily.

He added however that the islands, which are not part of the European Union, condemned “all form of war -- also the war in Ukraine” after Russian forces invaded in February.

The agreement has been in place since 1977 and is renewable each year.

It lays out catch quotas for cod, haddock, whiting and herring in the Barents Sea north of Russia for Faroese fishermen, and in waters off the coast of the Faroe Islands for Russian fishing boats.

The autonomous territory is highly dependent on fishing for its income, and the fisheries ministry says the deal with Russia covers 5 percent of its GDP.

Russia has become a key commercial partner of the Faroe Islands since they and neighbouring Iceland fell out with the European Union -- including Denmark -- between 2010 and 2014 over mackerel and herring quotas.

An EU embargo on Faroese fish harmed the economy of the territory, which then turned to other markets.