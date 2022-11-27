Adamjee, Bahria students clinch top positions in BIEK pre-medical exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Saturday announced the results of the Annual Examinations 2022 of the pre-medical science group.

According to BIEK controller examinations Eng Anwar Aleem Khanzada, the first position in the science pre-medical group exams was obtained by Muhammad Affan, a student of Adamjee Government Science College with 1,040 marks out of 1,100.

The second position was jointly bagged by Ayesha Jameel, a student of the Bahria College MT Khan Road, and Mehwish Sarwar, a student of the Metropolis Intermediate College for Girls. They both obtained equal marks as 1,035 and clinched the second position.

The third position was also jointly obtained by two students, Humayun Ahmed, a student of Adamjee Government Science College, and Hareem Ejaz, a student of the Bahria College Karsaz. They received 1,034 marks each.

As per the gazette, 24,608 candidates registered for the annual exams of the pre-medical science group. Of them, 24,151 candidates sat the exams. Around 14,193 candidates were declared successful, thus the success ratio was 58.77 per cent.

Around 2,684 candidates passed the exams with A-One grade, 3,037 with A grade, 3,296 with B grade, 3,364 with C grade, 1,744 with D grade and 68 aspirants were declared passed with E grade. The results will be uploaded on the board’s website. Students can also check their results through the official android App of the BIEK.