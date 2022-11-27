‘PTI rally a failure as public has rejected Imran’s false narrative’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh leader and spokesperson Maulana Samiul Haq Swati has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Rawalpindi rally has badly failed as the entire nation has completely rejected Imran Khan’s “false narrative”.

According to a statement issued by the JUI-F on Saturday, Swati said the PTI rally comprised of government employees of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the public avoided participating in Khan’s rallies as they knew that his statements were false and fabricated.

He said the JUI-F held a public gathering in Lower Dir two days ago, which was many times bigger than the PTI rally in Rawalpindi. Khan attempted to weaken the country by making the institutions controversial, he alleged, warning that the public would hold Khan and the company accountable.