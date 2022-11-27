CITY PULSE

Reader
The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting Ariel Dorfman’s ‘Reader’ directed by Sunil Shanker. Titled ‘Reader’, the play will start at 8pm daily until November 27 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Contact 0309-4869429 for more information.
Adab Festival
The Adab Festival will conclude at the Frere Hall today. It will be held from 11:30am to 9pm. It features interviews, discussions, book launches, drama, comedy, music, dance, readings, films, workshops, an art exhibition, children’s programmes, a book fair and a food court.
Unbroken Promises
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Iqbal Durrani.
Titled ‘Unbroken Promises’, the show will run at the gallery until November 28. Contact 0336-2700975 for more information.
The Green Crescent Trust , a non-profit organisation in Sindh, has launched its 160th charitable school as a step...
By our correspondentThe Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Saturday announced the results of the Annual...
Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man in connection with a double murder...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has directed the party workers to double their efforts for the...
The office of the deputy commissioner of District East has issued a no-objection certificate to the Pakistan Peoples...
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Sindh leader and spokesperson Maulana Samiul Haq Swati has said the Pakistan...
Comments