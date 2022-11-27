PGMI, AMC convocation on 30th

LAHORE : The 10th Convocation of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and 4th Convocation Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) Lahore will be held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on November 30, 2022 (Wednesday).

The Principal PGMI/AMC/LGH Prof Sardar Al-Fareed Zafar will chair the convocation and Prof M Moin will be the Chairman Organising Committee.

A total of 91 graduates will be conferred MBBS degrees and 70 post graduates will be given their postgraduate degree/diploma. The distinction holders having marks reaching the benchmark of 85% and above will be awarded gold medal in that particular subject, making a total of 31 distinction-holders and grabbing a total of 130 gold medals.

The postgraduates passing their diploma exams in first attempt securing more than 70% of marks will be getting High Achiever Medal. Out of 70 postgraduates, as many as 19 will be receiving high achiever medal. Prof Al-Fareed Zafar underscored that parents and family members of the students have also been invited to see the proceedings of the convocation.