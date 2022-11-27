Cop abducted, tortured

LAHORE : A police constable was kidnapped and tortured by five persons in the limits of Garden Town police on Saturday.

The accused took police constable M Hasnain to their place and stripped him naked and made a video. The accused tortured the constable all night and dropped him off on Khokhar Chowk in the morning. A case was registered in Garden Town police station on the complaint of the constable. According to the FIR, Constable M Hasnain was on his way back after performing duty when he was hit and tortured by five boys on two motorcycles. The accused snatched cash from the constable and took him to their flat. They tied his hands and feet and subjected him to torture and made a video of him in semi-naked condition. The accused threw him in a semi-unconscious state at Khokhar Chowk and escaped.

10 persons reunited with families: Lahore Investigation police traced ten persons and handed over them to their heirs on Saturday. All the missing persons had left their homes due to scolding and domestic issues.

Sherakot Investigation police found 22-year-old Aram, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area Investigation police found 16-year-old Salman, Race Course Investigation police found a 14-year-old Ayesha, Ghaziabad Investigation police found two girls, Hanjarwal Investigation police found Afshan Bibi and a 60-year-old Abdullah, Civil Lines Investigation police found Fayaz, Defense B Investigation police found one Fatima and Defense C Investigation police found 11-year-old Sadaf.

CTD arrests nine terrorists: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested nine suspected terrorists during intelligence-based operations across Punjab.

During the operation, 2 IED bombs, 2768 explosive materials, 13 detonators, safety fuses, weapons, cash, bullets and other items were recovered.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists include Azam Khan, Mansoor, Farooq, Shami Parvez, M Siddique, Abdul Manan, Ismail, Abdul Razzaq, M Bilal. A terrorist Abdul Razzaq was arrested from Lahore.

The terrorists wanted to attack important installations, personalities and govt buildings. According to CTD spokesperson, 25 intelligence operations were conducted in Punjab in one day while 21 suspects were arrested during 372 combing operations in seven days.