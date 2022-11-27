127 LWMC employees dismissed

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday dismissed 127 long absent employees during the ongoing month.

As per a press release issued by the company, the long absent employees were dismissed from service on the directions of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LWMC Ali Anan Qamar. The company on Saturday issued notification for the dismissal of 127 employees who have been absent for one month consecutively.

In the last three months, so far, more than 300 employees have been dismissed from service for taking long leaves without notice.

According to the company policy, without notice, employees with 30 consecutive days of absence will be dismissed from the service. Any kind of negligence in the matter of cleanliness in Lahore city will not be tolerated, the press release said.