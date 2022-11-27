Country drifting towards default: PTI

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said Chairman PTI Imran Khan imparted awareness to the nation and that is why people are not willing to accept the thieves and dacoits imposed on the country come what may.

No institution of the world is willing to repose their trust in the corrupt gang sitting in the federation as everyone knows they are known money launderers. The country is drifting towards a default and a futile effort is being made to sustain the economy through an artificial support.

The minister expressed these views while talking to the media before the departure of Haqeeqi Azadi March caravan for Rawalpindi at his camp office New Mozang, Samanabad. Mian Aslam Iqbal termed that war against the corrupt mafia has entered final stages and people are vigorously participating in the Azadi March across the world including Pakistan on the call of Imran Khan. Live nations emphatically voice their tones for their rights and freedom while the dead nations get subdued no matter how much brutalities are committed on them.

The federal government committed barbarity on 25th May while the masses gave it a befitting reply on 17th July and 16th October.

He stated that some notorious elements are planning to dwell in Punjab and are daydreaming to oust the government. They should remove such a misconception from their hearts as by merely indulging into horse- trading of assembly members they can overthrow the Punjab government. Conspiracies are also being hatched to minus Imran Khan which will never succeed. Imran Khan is the most popular leader who has not come out just for his own self but for the future of Pakistan to redeem justice and uphold the rule of law, the minister said.

Imran Khan is striving to rid the country from the thieves and dacoits, adding even his own blood is included in the Haqeeqi Azadi movement.

In reply to a question Aslam Iqbal reiterated that our politics does not stand for inflicting torture and creating mayhem but for peace, transforming deprivations of the impecunious segment into rejoice and for the progress and prosperity of the country.

In reply to a question he underscored that providing foolproof security to the public rally is the responsibility of the federal government and agencies. He maintained that the Federal Interior Minister instead of gossiping should nab the terrorists, adding economic stability in the country is not possible without political stability.

He demanded holding of elections in the country forthwith and whosoever are entrusted the right to rule by the people should govern.

Mian Aslam Iqbal reprimanded that Pakistan is the only country across the globe where rules have been amended to let the culprits go scot- free.