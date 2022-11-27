Awareness campaign launched to ensure human-leopard co-existence

Islamabad : A campaign has been launched to aware the people living in the vicinity of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) about co-existence with wildlife animals, especially leopards that are seen quite frequently nowadays.

According to the details, the local administration has constituted different teams that will carry out patrolling in the national park on motorbikes round-the-clock.

The members of these teams will also make the local people aware of the leopard population and their style of living in the forest area. They will also give them basic knowledge about what to do when any one of them confronts a leopard or any other wildlife animal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the national park is a protected area and the local people cannot cut trees or construct structures on its premises. But some 300,000 people living here mainly depend upon the natural resources of this park. Human interventions and cattle grazing have reduced vegetative cover by almost half in the southwestern part of the hills.

The local people are quite scared after the recent incident in which three leopards entered a village after sunset to hunt buffaloes. The constitution of teams is part of the efforts being made by the local administration to educate the people about co-existence with the wildlife animals in the forest areas.

An official has said that “Leopards generally avoid humans and they tolerate proximity to humans better than lions and tigers. They are generally very scared of humans and do avoid people, but often come into conflict with them when raiding livestock.”