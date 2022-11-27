Fund set up to support flood-hit farmers

Islamabad :A support fund has been set up for flood-hit farmers and entrepreneurs in Sindh by putting up Rs25 million grant from its resources.

The support will rehabilitate and revitalise livelihoods of 1,000 flood effected families in districts Sanghar and Dadu by providing grants to replenish livestock, materials and inventories for small farmers and enterprises. Under the initiative preference shall be given to women entrepreneurs, persons with disabilities, minorities and transgenders to re-establish their businesses.

The ‘Business Revival Initiative’ by Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) will initially cater to the clients served by two PMIC borrowers, Thardeep Microfinance Foundation (TMF) and Safco Support Foundation (SSF). A formal agreement has been signed between PMIC, SSF and TMF.

Commenting on the initiative, Yasir Ashfaq, CEO of PMIC iterated PMIC’s commitment to financial inclusion and creating social impact in the country. “The devastation caused by floods are unprecedented and we are also witness to the courage and the resilience of the communities in the face of adversities. We saw this during floods of 2010, droughts in 2018, COVID of 2020 and now with floods of 2022.

He further stated that PMIC has always stood by its partners and the clients that we serve and believe that by supporting these 1,000 families, we are making a small contribution in reviving their livelihoods and setting up a model for other corporates, banks, donors and development agencies to replicate”.

Sulman G. Abro from SSF and Dr. Sonu Khangarani from TMF also expressed their commitment to continue supporting the thousands of clients they serve in Sindh.