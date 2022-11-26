Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology to offer state-of-the-art services in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The state-of-the-art Sheikh Muhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology has been established in Quetta and was recently inaugurated by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Abdullah Al-Ghafli Director UAE-Pak Assistance programme and UAE ambassador for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi.

It is the first specialized institute for treatment of heart diseases in Balochistan and offers best health services by highly qualified and experienced medical staff. The staff and doctors were engaged through a competitive system to deliver the best services to patients. The Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology project was setup in Quetta with a construction area of 121,406 square meters, and at a cost of $27.30 million, funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

The sources told The News here on Friday that the most sophisticated machinery was imported from various countries. Designed on the pattern of a modern cardiac hospital, the patients would be provided emergency services free of cost.

Army Chief General Bajwa undertook extensive visit of different departments of the institute and he was deeply impressed about the facilities being provided in it. General Bajwa appreciated the interest taken by Sheikh Muhammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abdullah Al-Ghafli and Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi for the institute.

The COAS decorated Abdullah Al-Ghafli and presented him soveniours on the occasion.

The people of the area, thanked Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi and Abdullah Al-Ghafli for the provision of the facility that was being demanded by the whole province since long.