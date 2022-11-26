Non-payment of executive allowance: Officials of more ministries join protest

ISLAMABAD: The officers and low cadre groups of more ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, who were deprived of executive allowance on the eve of the budget for 2022-23 have joined hands and decided to hold a protest in front of Pakistan Secretariat from the next week.

The Economists Group and technical cadres from the Planning Ministry have boycotted important official meetings for the last couple of weeks and now officers belonging to the Foreign Office, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, MS Wing of Establishment Division and Cabinet Division have also decided to join hands for holding a joint protest rally in front of the Ministry of Finance from next week.

The aggrieved officers argued that the executive allowance was granted to influential groups such as DMG and others but the officers of the Planning Commission and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were deprived of it, leaving them with no option but to start a protest.

The protesters said they waited for the last several months for the executive allowance but the government ignored their justified demand. “We were given lolly pop but the commitments never materialised,” they added.