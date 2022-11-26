India’s top court to weigh same-sex marriage recognition

NEW DELHI: India´s top court decided on Friday to proceed with a case weighing legal recognition of same-sex marriages, four years after the same institution struck down a colonial-era ban on gay sex.
The case, brought by a gay couple who informally exchanged vows last year, could pave the way for India to become the second jurisdiction in Asia to recognise same-sex marriage after Taiwan.
Petitioners Abhay Dange and Supriyo Chakraborty told the New Indian Express newspaper after their wedding ceremony that they hoped “to live in a world with no closets”. They are now asking the Supreme Court for the same marital rights as straight couples.
A bench led by chief justice Dhananjaya Chandrachud asked the government to file its response within a month. Any court ruling in favour of the couple´s petition would trump opposition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi´s administration, which has resisted previous attempts to formally recognise same-sex relationships in lower courts.
Last year, the government told the Delhi high court that same-sex marriages would “cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country”. Friday´s Supreme Court decision to allow the case to proceed comes after significant rulings on sexual and family issues in recent years, including the decriminalisation of adultery and extending India´s already broad abortion rights.
In 2018, the court struck down a statute introduced by the British more than 150 years earlier that criminalised gay sex and threatened participants in consensual same-sex relationships with up to a decade in prison. The law was rarely enforced but critics said it was routinely used to harass and intimidate India´s gay community.
Its repeal saw jubilant celebrations by LGBTQ Indians across the country and a raucous atmosphere at the annual Pride march in the capital New Delhi later that year.
