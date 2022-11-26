Gunmen kill 15 in northern Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen on Friday killed 15 people in multiple attacks in northwest Nigeria´s Kaduna state, the latest violence in the volatile region, a government official said.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been terrorised by criminal gangs known locally as bandits who raid villages, stealing cattle, kidnapping for ransom and burning homes after looting supplies.

They launched separate attacks on four villages across three districts, killing 15 people and injuring several others, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state internal affairs commissioner said in a statement.

The gunmen raided Rafin Sarki village in Giwa district “with 11 locals confirmed killed” -- 10 men and a woman, he added. Cibiya and Karamai villages in Kajuru district were also attacked, leaving two people dead and “several persons were left injured”.