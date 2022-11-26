Wife of Belarusian Nobel winner to accept his award

OSLO: The wife of jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, one of this year´s Nobel Peace Prize winners, will accept the award on his behalf at the upcoming ceremony, organisers said on Friday.

Bialiatski, 60, won the prestigious prize in October together with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine´s Center for Civil Liberties, which is documenting “Russian war crimes” against the Ukrainian people.

The prize will be presented to the trio at a formal ceremony in Oslo on December 10th. Bialiatski was jailed after large-scale demonstrations against the regime in 2020, when Belarus´ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in elections the international community deemed fraudulent.