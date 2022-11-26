Vehicle pollution zone to cover all of London

LONDON: Heavily polluting vehicles will have to pay to enter the entire metropolitan area of London from next year, the British capital´s mayor said on Friday.

Sadiq Khan said the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) would be expanded from August 29 beyond its current confines, to take in the entire nine million people of Greater London. Announcing a parallel expansion of bus services in outer London, he argued that air pollution from older vehicles was making Londoners “sick from cradle to the grave”. The ULEZ had already proven “transformational”, the mayor said, and its extension would mean “five million more people will be able to breathe cleaner air and live healthier lives”.

The zone has already been expanded once since it was introduced in April 2019, and today covers a large area within London´s North and South Circular inner ring-roads and the city centre. Unless their vehicles are exempt, drivers entering the zone have to pay a daily charge of Â£12.50 ($15). Petrol cars first registered after 2005, and diesel cars after September 2015, typically meet the ULEZ standards for nitrous oxide emissions and are exempt.