Musk announces gold, grey and blue badges for Twitter accounts

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter´s billionaire owner Elon Musk announced on Friday that the platform would be launching differently coloured badges to distinguish between accounts.

“Sorry for the delay, we´re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” he tweeted. “Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.”

In another tweet, Musk said that all verified individual accounts would have the same blue check, but some would eventually be able to display a “secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org(anization) if verified as such by that org(anization)”. The Tesla and SpaceX boss´ proposal for users to be able to pay to be “verified” and obtain a blue badge on their profiles has caused confusion since he acquired the social media giant last month.

The first rollout of Musk´s subscription plan in early November quickly went south, with many accounts paying for the blue check and then impersonating world leaders, celebrities or companies.