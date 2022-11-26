Germany moves to ease citizenship rules

BERLIN: The German government on Friday said it was working on plans to “simplify” the path to citizenship, by speeding up the naturalisation of immigrants and allowing dual nationality.

The interior ministry aims to unveil a draft law “soon” that will be submitted to the cabinet for approval, a spokesman told AFP. Under the proposed new rules, naturalisation would be possible after five years of residency instead of eight, and even as little as three years for people deemed to have integrated particularly well.

Children born in Germany would automatically become citizens if one of their immigrant parents has lived in the country legally for at least five years. The interior ministry also plans to relax some language requirements for elderly immigrants and make it easier for people to hold multiple nationalities. The overhaul of Germany´s citizenship legislation was a key pledge made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz´s centre-left-led coalition government when it came to power a year ago.