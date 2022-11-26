Putin tells Russian mothers he ‘shares’ pain of soldier deaths in Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a group of mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine that he shares the pain of those who have lost their loved ones in the conflict.

The carefully-choreographed meeting at Putin´s residence took place as anger simmers in Russia over a chaotic military draft and deaths of soldiers in Ukraine. “I want you to know: I personally and the entire leadership of the country share this pain,” Putin told a group of soldiers´ mothers ahead of Mother´s Day, which Russia will mark on Sunday.

“We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son, a child,” Putin said in his opening remarks which lasted just a few minutes. The Russian leader, who has introduced legislation that effectively bans any public criticism of the offensive, also told the 17 women they should be wary of what they read on the internet.

“It is clear that life is more complex than what is shown on our TV screens or even on the internet, nothing can be trusted there,” he said. At least one woman at the meeting wore a black headscarf, apparently marking a recent loss.

Anger and concern have built across Russia since September, when the Kremlin announced that hundreds of thousands of well-trained and well-equipped men would be conscripted and sent to the battlefield to bolster Moscow´s struggling campaign in Ukraine.