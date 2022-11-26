10 more Mother & Child Hospitals being built in Punjab: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that ten more Mother and Child Hospitals were being built in Punjab province. She said this during her visit to recently inaugurated Mother and Child Block at Ganga Ram Hospital here on Friday.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Inayatullah Lak, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar and other professors were also present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmin made a detailed visit to emergency, operation theaters, waiting areas, post-operation rooms and other departments and inquired about the admitted patients. Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal and Dr Athar informed the details about the medical facilities provided to the patients in the block. Talking on this occasion, Dr Yasmin said that Imran Khan fulfilled his promise to build a Mother and Child Block in Ganga Ram Hospital. She added the patients were being provided excellent medical facilities in the Mother and Child Block.

She further said the first priority of the government was to provide good medical facilities to the patients in the public hospitals of province. She also congratulated all the officers concerned and administration for the successful activation of the Mother and Child Block.

‘Artiste services cards soon’: An important "Artiste Support Fund Committee" meeting was held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. The Punjab government would soon issue artiste services cards for their financial support. Punjab Minister for Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood who chaired the meeting, made this announcement.

He said that he would recommend to increase the amount from Rs80 million to Rs150 million for the Artiste Support Fund. The government values artistes and understands their difficulties. “We acknowledge and whole-heartedly support their work,” he said.

Heads of departments of Punjab Information and Culture attended the meeting along with

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Sadia Sohail Rana MPA, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Asif Bilal Lodhi and others.