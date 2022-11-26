Govt depts not taking interest in solving civic issues: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Local Government & Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid has said that there were many complaints from the public regarding price control, anti-encroachment, dengue control and cleanliness in the provincial capital. In order to resolve these complaints, there is a need to improve liaison between govt departments and public representatives. He said this while presiding over a meeting in the DC office on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ali Annan, officers of all towns and public representatives of PTI were also present in the meeting.

The minister said that the PTI government was not going anywhere and the future government would also be formed by PTI. He said that due to that very impression, the government departments were not taking interest in solving the civic problems of the people; consequently, the problems were increasing day by day.

He said that the lists of staff posted for dengue control and sanitation in every area should be displayed at prominent places so that citizens can also monitor them. He said that for timely redressal of public grievances, the officers should hold meetings with the local representatives on a regular basis.

On this occasion, the town presidents said that the relevant departments had been provided with ample staff and machinery but the encroachments were there as usual while all the efforts were seen only in catching the poor vendors.

They said that an army of employees had been posted in every area but the cleanliness was still a dream and the long-standing problem of ghost employees of LWMC was a major hindrance in the desired performance.

Deputy Commissioner on this occasion said that he was listening to the complaints of the people in his office from 10 to 11am daily where any citizen could approach him directly. He directed the government officials to take all possible steps to solve public problems. "Price magistrate should ensure the display of price lists on the prominent places and the dengue department employees must ensure anti-mosquito spray in their respective areas," he added. He said that in the future he would hold regular meetings every month and evaluate the performance of each officer.