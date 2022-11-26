Health, Ehsaas Ration plan scope widened to cut poverty: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the scope of health and Ehsaas Ration Card programmes had been widened to reduce poverty and achieve the goals of the welfare state

Chaudhry Zaheeruddin MPA called on the chief minister at his office and discussed different matters, including constituency-related problems, development schemes and political situation.

The chief minister termed Imran Khan the pinnacle of national politics and added that the ongoing health, education and clean water projects in Faisalabad would be completed soon. The government was taking steps to solve public problems, he said and added that Rescue 1122 was devolved to the grassroots to expand the scope of its services. The government was promoting social welfare programmes in accordance with the vision of Imran Khan, he stated and noted that the scope of health and Ehsaas ration card programmes had been widened to reduce poverty and achieve the goals of the welfare state, he concluded.

FELICITATES: The chief minister congratulated Lt-Gen Syed Asim Munir on his elevation as Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza for being appointed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC). In his message of felicitations, the chief minister expressed good wishes and added that both are highly competent and professional officers. After the appointment of the new army chief, speculations should stop now. There is full hope that under the new leadership, the Pakistan army will continue its achievements further, he said. Paying tribute to the services of Qamar Javed Bajwa, the chief minister said that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa had rendered exemplary services for the defence and peace in the country. The war against terror was successfully fought under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the armed forces rendered valuable services in the stabilisation of the economy, diplomacy and natural disasters, he further said.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: The chief minister has said that violence against women is a criminal act and made it clear that any brutality or oppression against women is intolerable. In his message, the chief minister stated that we must stop all types of violence against women in society. The religion of Islam gave equal rights to women and there are clear orders about the rights of women in Surah al-Nisa, he added and pointed out that women were given the right to protection, education, work and freedom of choice by Islam. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasised the sanctity of women and their rights and demonstrated exemplary conduct towards women. Women should not succumb to any form of violence and oppression but stand up for their rights, the CM conveyed. This day ensures protection for women victims of violence and allows them to lead a dignified life. We must fulfil religious, social and moral responsibilities and pledge to end all forms of violence against women, concluded the CM.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of actor Ismail Tara and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. Ismail Tara’s popular TV drama “Fifty” is still remembered by fans as he immortalised it with unique acting.