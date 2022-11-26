‘Lewandowski still on penalties despite World Cup miss’

DOHA: Robert Lewandowski is still Poland’s penalty-taker despite missing in their World Cup opener and is primed to break his tournament duck, coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said on Friday.
The Barcelona predator has plundered 76 goals for his country, but none have come at a World Cup and he had a tame penalty saved in Poland’s 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday.
That put pressure on Poland to beat Saudi Arabia – who stunned Argentina 2-1 in the opening round of games – on Saturday if they are to progress to the last 16 in Qatar. “When it comes penalties, Robert is still number one,” said Michniewicz.
He added: “He feels ready to score for Poland.”
Defender Jan Bednarek also backed Lewandowski to find the net, but said the 34-year-old striker would not be too concerned as long he was helping the team.
“Robert Lewandowski is our captain, he is a striker and wants to score as many goals as he can,” said the Aston Villa player. “But for him the team is more important. He swallows his pride and really focuses on working as hard as he can, it isn’t important for him if he scores or not.
DOHA: Argentina football greats on Friday set off a day of World Cup tributes to the “immortal” Diego Maradona on...
ISLAMABAD: Wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who has been inducted in the Pakistan Test team for the very first time, is...
DOHA: Manchester United can no longer count on Cristiano Ronaldo, after they parted ways by mutual consent this week,...
ABU DHABI: England fast bowler Mark Wood is a doubt for the first Test against Pakistan.Wood has been in the UK...
KARACHI: Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman has said that the team is passing through a rebuilding and learning...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is set to have new champions as last...
Comments