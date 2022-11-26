Brazil face anxious wait after Neymar injury scare

DOHA: Brazil were sweating on the fitness of Neymar on Friday after he underwent a first set of tests on the ankle he sprained in the World Cup win over Serbia.
The forward suffered the injury in a collision with Nikola Milenkovic during the second half of the 2-0 victory in Brazil’s opening match in Qatar on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain player attempted to continue but was substituted with about 10 minutes to go, shortly after Richarlison had scored his second goal to secure Brazil’s victory.
Neymar was seen limping heavily after the game in Doha and photos showed swelling on his right ankle.
The Brazilian football federation (CBF) said in a statement: “Neymar Junior and Danilo underwent examinations on Friday afternoon. The two players went back to the hotel to continue their treatment with the physiotherapy service.”
Right-back Danilo is believed to have an ankle strain.
Brazil’s next game is against Switzerland on Monday, with their final Group G match against Cameroon next Friday.
Coach Tite was optimistic after the win against Serbia that the Paris Saint-Germain star would be back to lead Brazil’s bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.
“You can be certain that Neymar is going to play in the World Cup,” Tite said, adding that the attacker had initially stayed on the pitch after hurting his ankle “because the team needed him”.
