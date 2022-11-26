Minor boy among three killed in separate incidents

A minor boy fell into a well and died after a speedy motorcycle hit him on the outskirts of the city on Friday. According to Bin Qasim Town police, four-year-old Mukhtar Ahmed was with his mother when a motorcyclist hit him and he fell into a well near his house in the Pipri neighbourhood.

The Edhi spokesperson said the child was already dead by the time locals pulled him out of the well. Later, the body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Two men killed

A man, 22-year-old Rashid Hidayatullah, was killed in a road accident in Landhi, Shah Latif police said. The body was transported to the JPMC and it was handed over to the family after the autopsy.

Moreover, a man died after being hit by a train on the railway tracks within the Drigh Road Railway police remits. The body was transported to the JPMC where he was identified as 30-year-old Nauman. According to the police, they were trying to ascertain whether it was an accident or suicide.